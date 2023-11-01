We shake off the cold while starting a brand-new month. High pressure at the surface shifts southeast and allows winds to return from the south.

This gives us a boost for the rest of the workweek. Overnights will not be as brutal. Still expecting a freeze tonight for much of the area with light winds and clear skies.

The afternoons will showcase the warmest temps through week’s end in western Kansas. Central Kansas gains some ground and rises to the 60s tomorrow with mid-60s out west.

Overall, a beautiful fall week remains across the state. Highs will visit the 70s for some as we reach the weekend. There are a couple subtle wind shifts lined up. One Saturday and the following Sunday night into Monday.

We have a few more clouds mingling with the sunshine this weekend. Temps will drop just slightly, but not an abrupt change. The unfortunate thing is both opportunities do not congeal with much, if any, moisture.

We are grasping at straws for any chance of rain the next week. Models are hinting at a better system next Wednesday into Thursday for Kansas.

It looks to bring temps down by the end of next week but not the rude cold we have come to know the last several days. It will be much more manageable for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 60 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 38 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 69 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 63 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman