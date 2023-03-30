Wicked winds are gearing up with common gusts from 40 to 50 MPH expected through Friday. Gusts reaching 60+ are a possibility as the next system pulls into the Plains.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect where folks will feel the greatest impacts.

Extreme fire concerns are also widespread with Fire Weather Watches and Warnings in play for a good chunk of the KSN viewing area the rest of the workweek. If you have done any burning this week, it is extremely important to check on any piles because any spark could be a contributing factor in forming a wildfire.

Highs today will be warm in the upper 60s to low 80s, with warmer conditions out west where drier air is in place.

As this system engages with Kansas later this evening, an isolated shower or storm is possible. Severe weather is highly conditional as moisture streams our way aided on strong southerly winds.

The cap will greatly reduce the chance of any moisture forming into showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather risk areas have been trimmed back and no longer include the KSN viewing area.

Better dynamics, more moisture and how fast this system tracks across the region are critical components to producing better chances for rain East of the KSN viewing area. While the winds are intense ahead of this front, they will be equally as strong behind it Friday. A few showers will slide southeast around the backside of this system Friday, but more will miss out, as high fire danger continues.

We are gaining a lot of warmth ahead of this cold front. This carries over for parts of Kansas Friday before cooling for all Saturday. Temperatures will drop to the 60s Saturday before bouncing back Sunday. Winds increase Sunday with dropping relative humidity values out southwest. We will need to monitor for more fire danger at the end of the weekend.

Next week moisture does not look fruitful. Expect another jump in temps Monday into Tuesday before another cold front cruises through town. Winds will once again be an issue with high fire danger. The next storm system looks similar to the one we are seeing today, with Kansas placed firmly in the dry slot with thunderstorms east, rain and snow chances north, but plenty of wind for the Sunflower State.

Little has changed with today’s drought monitor update, and we stand to see little improvement in the coming week.

3/30/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hi: 70 Wind: S 20-40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 59 Wind: S 20-40

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hi: 73 Wind: SW/W 20-40

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: W/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy.

–Meteorologist Jack Maney