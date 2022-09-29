High pressure is still firmly in control over the Central High Plains. This is giving us crisp overnights and warm afternoons. Our chances for any decent rain are kept to a minimum as this weather feature is dominating the region.

Overnight the breeze will relax a touch before ramping up after dawn Friday. Lows will be comfortably cool in the 40s and 50s.

There is a slight chance for a random sprinkle or shower to form overnight to the northwest and then again into central Kansas early Friday morning. Not much will fall and most will remain dry.

Friday will be another warm day where afternoon high temperatures will be slightly above average for this time of year.

The threat for wildfires is increasing due to the warm temperatures, stronger winds and low relative humidity. The higher chance for a wildfire will be to the west of I-135 Friday afternoon.

The latest Drought Monitor was updated today and it continues to paint a dismal and absurdly dry picture for the Sunflower State.

Heading into Friday evening, it will be another beautiful evening under the Friday Night Lights. Friday night there is another chance for a sprinkle or shower to the northwest. Moisture is once again slim.

The weekend will offer up dry and sunshiny days. Later in the evening and overnights, a few showers and storms are possible to the west. The next cold front is on deck for early next week. Rain still continues to look spotty.

The cooler shift behind this boundary will be beneficial and drop temps back to the norm.

Ian weakened as it moved over Florida since making landfall Thursday afternoon. It tracked into the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean and intensified into a hurricane as it will make a second landfall over the Carolinas by the start of the weekend. Latest projections keep Ian a Category 1 storm as this occurs. Flooding will also be a concern along with storm surge as the system comes ashore for a second time but in a different spot.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 55 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or shower. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 54 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman