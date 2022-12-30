Winds have been strong farther east but have eased as a disturbance tracks away from the region. Locations to the northwest saw up to 5” of snow yesterday. There was some patchy early this Friday morning and with temps starting just below freezing, there were some isolated slick spots early in the day. A nice Friday afternoon is ahead as temps warm to the upper 40s to lower 50s, above normal for late December with a mix of clouds and sun.

Mild temperatures are lingering with highs from the 40s to the 50s. There is a weak system early Saturday that might produce a few sprinkles or rain showers East, but I am not impressed. Latest trends show moisture more favorable in Nebraska for rain and freezing rain where temps will be colder.

The weekend looks great for getting outdoors for a walk. Winds will not try to knock you over and temps will be easy to take.

Early next week a strong system approaches. Temps will be warm enough this looks mainly rain. Some snow will try to mix into the northwest. Southwest will see the rain first on Monday with the rain spreading to the east across the rest of Kansas.

Once this cold front goes through, temps next Tuesday through the rest of the week will be more seasonable, but no true Arctic air is in sight well into early January!

Current Forecast for Wichita and SouthCentral Kansas

12/30/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Hi: 50 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 34 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 59 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: S/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 57 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 43 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Jack Boston