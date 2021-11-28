Storm Track 3 Forecast: Above average temperatures lead the way to December

Cooler air filters into the state today, but we will actually still stick above average for this time of year. The western part of the state will enjoy slightly warmer air making a run at the lower to mid 60s, with some upper 50s across central and eastern Kansas.

With plenty of sunshine, Sunday afternoon looks very pleasant. Winds should stay relatively light out there today switching from the north back to the southwest.

We have another quiet day of travel across the region in all directions as high pressure influences our weather. Safe travels if you are heading home today!

We turn up the thermostat a bit heading into Monday. It looks like most of the Sunflower State will make a run at the 70 degree mark. This will be up to 20 degrees above average in spots. Wichita’s average high right now is 51 degrees.

The warmer air is going to stick with us through a chunk of the upcoming week. Expect a widespread mix of low to upper 60s as we wrap up the month of November and head into December.

I am seeing some signs of the pattern breaking down a bit late next week into the weekend. It looks like slightly cooler air is going to funnel back in. Our model guidance is not in great agreement yet as to how cool, but I think 50s for highs are possible again.

How about some rainfall…Well signs point to an abnormally dry stretch of weather heading into the last few official weeks of fall. I think we will continue to add to our rainfall deficit.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears