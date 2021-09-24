Storm Track 3 Forecast: Above average temperatures this weekend and staying dry

Our next disturbance is on the move but will only bring minor changes. As a boundary slides into the area it will switch our winds out of the north.

After a comfortably cool start, highs will warm up into the 80s. Points north will experience the coolest temperatures because the front will move through that part of the area earlier in the day.

Winds could be gusty at times and you will also notice a few more clouds too. The disturbance will not spark much moisture. Northern Kansas and Southwest Nebraska could get skimmed by a sprinkle or shower but most of us will stay dry as raindrops will be closer to Northeast Kansas and then get carried east during the evening.

Skies will clear back out tonight and early risers will want to keep a pair of long sleeves close by. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

The rest of the weekend will be sunny and dry with gusty winds at times. Between Sunday and Monday, highs will peak into the low 90s before a gradual drop closer to average through next week.

A better chance of rain will start to move in by the middle of next week which will also help bring temperatures back down. Moisture moves in from the south and could generate some showers and storms.

An approaching cold front will interact with the moisture late next week to keep skies unsettled and cool us down.