There was not a cloud in sight today across the Sunflower State! High pressure overnight kept skies crystal clear and helped our temperatures warm into the low 80s.

Cloud cover remains scarce overnight, allowing for the perfect opportunity for stargazers to catch a glimpse of the night sky overnight. Temperatures will be chilly to kick off our Monday, with lows in the 40s by sunrise.

Tomorrow will be a more seasonal day. Highs will climb into the mid-70s, which is on par with our seasonal average. Winds will slowly become southerly, hinting at the warming trend that will take hold for mid-week.

Our temperature roller coaster continues to chug along. We are on an upward climb for the first half of the week. Temperatures will climb to nearly 10 degrees above the norm before the arrival of our next cold front. Behind the passing boundary, temperatures nose dive into the low 60s.

Ahead of the front, strong southerly winds will surge into the state. This will allow for our temperatures to climb ahead of the pattern change. We could see a few showers late Wednesday night, especially in the northwest.

The cold front will finally swing south and across Kansas on Thursday. Showers will move along the boundary as cold northerly winds rush in behind. Our neighbors to the north might see a few flurries with this system, but it will not get cold enough in the Sunflower State to see anything besides rain.

Temperatures plummet for the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s. Dry, cold air will filter into the region chasing out any opportunity for moisture through the beginning of next week. We settle into a chilly and dry pattern for the middle of October.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 48 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 75 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 49 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll