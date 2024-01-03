Areas of thick fog are expected again overnight. This could lead to slick spots on bridges and overpasses through Thursday morning with surface temps dipping below freezing.

We already have a handful of counties in a Dense Fog Advisory through Thursday morning.

Visibility will be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile. I suspect more counties to be added to the Dense Fog Advisory farther east later tonight for the Thursday morning commute.

Our weather becomes quite active late Thursday afternoon. A system will track to the south of us, enabling a mostly snow event into Friday.

Winter Weather Advisories are already posted out west. I suspect more counties will be added shortly farther east to account for potential snowfall accumulations and slick travel.

Southwest Kansas sees the snow first. There will be some rain closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. Temps cool Thursday night allowing snow to take over and spread to the east/northeast.

The Friday morning commute will be slick, slow and slushy especially for areas south of I-70 due to snowfall accumulations.

Highest snowfall potential will be spread throughout southern Kansas where 2″ to 4″ of snow is likely. There could be locally higher amounts to the southwest near the Kansas/Oklahoma state into the Oklahoma Panhandle, ranging from 5″ to 6″ of snow. There will be a significant drop of snowfall accumulations to the north given the southerly track.

Temperatures try to rebound over the weekend, but stubborn clouds may make that difficult.

The next storm system early next week, depending on track and how it evolves over the Central Plains, could also be a decent moisture maker for us. Still a lot to iron out as it gets closer. Once again, there looks to be a corridor of rain and of snow. Where these two areas align will greatly determine feast versus famine for snowfall accumulations. Travel conditions may start to deteriorate Sunday night through Monday and linger into Tuesday before this departs.

Next week looks much colder. There will be a brush with the Arctic by the end of next week that will reinforce temperatures below average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 26 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 31 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 35 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 38 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 43 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 33 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 38 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman