Storm Track 3 Forecast: Accumulating snowfall arrives this weekend, travel impacts expected

A few snow showers have fallen across northwestern and northcentral Kansas this morning. This will continue to impact areas north of I-70 this morning before it clears out by midday.

It will be a brief break for us before our next system comes into view later on this evening in western Kansas.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place as the next system approaches.

This system is making quick strides to work into the area by this evening and bring widespread accumulating snowfall to the Sunflower State overnight into Sunday.

Several inches of a dry, powdery snow will be possible with the highest totals across western and far southern Kansas. Higher snowfall bands will push totals onto the higher side for some, otherwise dry air may limit higher totals as it filters in from the northeast. Lower snowfall totals will be found farther north and east across the state. As winds pick up tonight, blowing and drifting snow along with reduced visibility will cause travel impacts.

Temperatures are bitterly cold this morning and wind chills are downright brutal to step out to. Many locations have registered wind chill values between -10° and -20° this morning. Wind Chill Warnings remain in effect through Sunday for areas of western Kansas. Wind Chill Watches are in effect for many farther to the east through Tuesday as wind chill values could approach -30° by early this upcoming week.

We start the day cold and end it about where we were yesterday with many into the single digits and others managing to work into the lower tens.

As our storm system works through, temperatures will not swing as drastically, but once this wintry weather sits east of us, temperatures will plummet.

Monday into Tuesday bring the worst of the cold weather for us, beyond that, it looks like temperatures make an attempt at warming up by the end of this next week. Another brief impulse keeps the potential for snow there early in the week before a relative warm up and sunshine returns to wrap up the upcoming week.