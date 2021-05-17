Storm Track 3 Forecast: Active and rainy pattern persists, temperatures warming

Expect mostly cloudy conditions today with hit and miss showers. This afternoon, highs will range from the upper 60s to upper 70s. Those that live closer to the Oklahoma/Kansas state line will have some of the warmest temperatures. Several counties are still in Flood Watches and Warnings. Refrain from driving over flooded roadways and give yourself extra time to find an alternative route. This evening another round of storms will form out west. We will watch for isolated storms that could produce large hail and strong to damaging wind. Flooding will be an increasing concern this week as more rainfall is likely and the ground is already saturated from weekend storms.

As we approach the end of the work week, we are not in the clear of storms, but chances decrease. Temperatures will warm back to the 70s and 80s for the weekend.

