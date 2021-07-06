Storm Track 3 Forecast: Active pattern brings multiple cold fronts to the region

A cold front has started to make its way into northwest Kansas. Storms have become more numerous through the afternoon but have stayed below severe thresholds. The main threat has been torrential rainfall and frequent lightning, as well as some gusty winds.

Storm Tracker Radar estimated a quick 1 to 3 inches of rain fell in a matter of hours for some across northwestern Kansas. Flooding in low lying areas was the main concern and will continue to be an isolated threat through the evening where the slow-moving storms track.

As the front continues to march through the state, we will need to keep an eye out for isolated strong to severe storm capable of damaging winds and large hail. A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for much of western Kansas to account for this through sunset.

While some showers and storms will linger past sunset, we will quickly start to lose energy to sustain strong storms overnight leaving activity more isolated through early Wednesday morning.

Relief from the warmer temperatures will be felt across northwestern Kansas tonight while the rest of the state will stay warmer out ahead of the front into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This cold frontal boundary will crawl into central Kansas overnight which will help to spark additional rounds of showers and storms across central and eastern Kansas Wednesday.

While severe storms are not expected Wednesday, we may still see non-severe wind gusts and smaller hail possible in the strongest storms.

Temperatures will take a slight dip on Wednesday into the 80s for most across the state as winds return out of the north.

A break from the rain returns Thursday as temperatures climb back into the 80s and 90s behind the first cold front. We will bake in the summery heat until a secondary front arrives on Friday. A storm or two may need to be monitored Friday into Saturday for damaging winds and large hail. Cooler air will settle in by the weekend with daytime highs below the seasonal average into the 80s and overnights back into the 50s and 60s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige