Storm Track 3 Forecast: Active pattern continues into the work week

Some storms have survived the night to the north and west but severe weather isn’t expected this morning. There’s still potential for heavy rain, lightning, and thunder. Some of this energy will linger through the first half of Monday. A shower or storm will be possible in Central Kansas too as some moisture streams in from the south.

Warmth and humidity will also support a continued chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the 70s.

Western Kansas will see some cloud breaks in the afternoon. These breaks of sun will help fuel new storms which are expected after 3pm.

A Slight Risk of severe weather is in place to the west for the threat of large hail and damaging winds. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but can’t be ruled out.

Storms will mainly stay to the west and northwest through the evening and into the overnight. A shower could stream in from the south between Central and Eastern Kansas.

Lingering showers and storms will track west to east into Tuesday. A nearly stationary boundary to the west will keep this chance in play through the day. One or two storms could be strong to severe with hail and wind.

The first half of Wednesday will be dry but the boundary will spark late storms to the west first. These will track west to east during the evening and into Thursday. Hail and wind are the main threats.

Whether you’re traveling or staying at home for Memorial Day Weekend, it’s important to continue to keep a close eye on the forecast as storm chances stick around into the weekend. Highs will turn warmer into the 80s.