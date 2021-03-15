Storm Track 3 Forecast: Active pattern continues with storms in the forecast

As our latest system continues to spin through the area it'll wrap around cloud cover and some showers. We'll still be able to see occasional breaks of sun and Monday won't be a washout. Any showers will be light and spotty. There could be a rain/snow shower near the Kansas/Colorado line to start the day.

As winds switch back out of the north highs will range from the 40s to the 50s, possibly sneaking up to the low 60s farther southeast.