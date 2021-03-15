Storm Track 3 Forecast: Active pattern continues with storms in the forecast

A few sprinkles are possible to the north this afternoon as a low pressure system tracks east. We get a brief break from the rain for most of the day tomorrow. Tomorrow evening, we need to keep an eye on showers that will form out west near the Colorado/Kansas state line. These showers will track quickly east through the overnight. Storms are likely late Tuesday and as you wake up early Wednesday morning. A Slight risk is issued for storms with large hail and strong wind. An isolated tornado is not out of the question, but chances remain low. Storms will clear out west late Wednesday, but linger through Thursday morning in the east. Thursday afternoon through Saturday looks dry and warming. Saturday’s temperatures are mild and comfortable.