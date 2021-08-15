Storm Track 3 Forecast: Active pattern fuels daily storm chances this week

The clouds and spotty rain chances have lingered across Kansas today. There is a slow-moving complex of rain tracking to the south/southeast that has led to a continued rain and storm chances for northern into central Kansas.

Eyes are also to the west as additional storms look to develop through the evening. Some of this activity might brush against the Kansas/Colorado state line, but we will need to wait until much later in the evening to see even more activity develop.

New storms will form in western Kansas where a Marginal Risk is positioned. A storm or two into the overnight will produce damaging winds and/or hail.

A complex of new thunderstorm development may impact folks through the overnight across northern Kansas.

Overnight lows will be back into the 60s and 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday from our central communities and points to the west.

It will be hit or miss, so not everybody will be able to partake in the moisture. There is another Marginal Risk in position for western Kansas for hail and damaging winds.

This wave may keep the activity sporadic into Monday night.

This will have an impact on afternoon high temperatures, cooling us a few degrees with highs mainly in the 80s with several 90s to the west.

Any leftover showers and storms will depart by dawn on Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, expect highs farther east in the upper 80s with the lower 90s to the west. Storms look to develop with the next disturbance near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and track to the south.

Wednesday there is a limited rain risk before a much better shot Wednesday night into Thursday across much of the region. Thursday is looking like a solid shot for showers and thunderstorms as a wind shift comes through the region. Severe weather is a possibility during this transition. We do not look to cool down much behind this feature with highs next weekend in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman