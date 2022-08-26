Rain chances are on the rise as we head into the weekend. The high-pressure system that has been dominating our forecast will finally break down and allow for our next boundary to bring much-needed showers to the Sunflower State.

Cloud cover will gradually increase throughout Friday evening. Scattered showers will push into Western Kansas late tonight.

Rain will then track east across the state over the next 24 hours. Those who see rain earlier in the day can expect highs in the upper 90s, while others will have a chance to warm into the low 90s before showers move in.

Spotty activity will start early Saturday morning to the west, with central Kansas getting in on the chances into midday. Afternoon activity will be hit or miss, but some storms could pack a punch at times.

Isolated storms could be strong to severe during the afternoon and evening. Strong winds, large hail, and heavy downpours are possible. Activity will be very limited.

Rain will remain for the beginning of the week as another boundary will wander into the region, keeping rain chances around through midweek.

Temperatures take a hit in the wake of the front, dropping back into the low 90s for the weekend and staying around our seasonal average through the workweek.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll