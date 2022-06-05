An area of stronger thunderstorms is moved through south central into southeastern Kansas early Sunday morning. The storms were mainly sub-severe but gusty winds and small hail were both on the table. As the storms clear this morning we will be mainly left with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

You will notice an uptick in moisture as it will feel humid. Dew points will be in the 60s and lower 70s. Highs this afternoon make it to the 80s for most of us.

We need to watch for some isolated storms bubbling up across northwest Kansas late afternoon. A few of the storms early on will pose a hail and isolated tornado threat. Activity becomes much more widespread late Sunday into early Monday.

The SPC has an enhanced risk for a good chunk of northern, western and central Kansas. This does include the Wichita metro. A slight risk is in place for the rest of us. This is likely going to be an active evening and night.

Storms continue to congeal into a large cluster. Once we get the cluster to form, hail and damaging winds will be the primary concern. We will see those storms linger into the early hours of Monday morning.

It does not end here. Another wave late Monday needs to be monitored for strong to severe storms, especially across southwest Kansas. This looks to be yet another evening into early Tuesday morning type of event. We cannot shake this active pattern!

Most of the daytime hours remain dry, but it is late we will watch for more rounds of thunderstorms. We will need to keep an eye on Tuesday, Wednesday and even Thursday across different portions of the state. It is not a washout of a forecast, but some could benefit from localized downpours within storms.

Temperatures remain on the pleasant side over the next week! We will keep slightly cooler than average air. Some of our model guidance is hinting at a warmup into next weekend. We will adjust accordingly through the next few days.

6/5/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears