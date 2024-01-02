Clouds will be more prevalent across southern Kansas today. Any clouds that thin will be taken over by fog overnight especially from central into eastern Kansas.

With temps below freezing, any areas of fog could create slick spots on elevated surfaces early Wednesday morning.

The warmest temps we have during the afternoons this week will be through Thursday.

The next system takes a southerly track and will impact portions of our viewing area starting Thursday. The southwest corner of Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle get in on the snow first.

With this arriving Thursday afternoon, some rain will also be in the mix especially farther south. Kansas will be on the northern edge of this system into Friday.

Thursday night into Friday morning the bulk of the energy and moisture affects our viewing area. Snowfall accumulations are likely with a higher concentration near and south of this major interstate.

Rain will also mix at times with the snow Friday once temps warm up, but this looks mainly a snow event for Kansas with more rain from near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and points South.

Clouds will be stubborn to break this weekend promoting temperatures below average for this time of year. An even stronger storm system arrives next Monday and Tuesday. Rain and snow are part of its plan and the snowfall potential right now looks probable if current trends continue.

Another splash of snow is possible at the end of next week. This looks like a light and quick-hitting event for us. Temperatures will stay below the norm next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 46 Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 37 Lo: 29 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 38 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 35 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman