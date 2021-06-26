Storm Track 3 Forecast: Active weather pattern, big temperature change

Friday night and Saturday morning brought strong to severe storms to the area. Storm reports ranged from 65-75 mph wind gusts, structural damage, overturned semis, trees down and many areas of flooding. That complex of slow-moving storms eventually pushed out of the area.

A few lingering showers and storms were found across South Central KS early Saturday morning, but nothing severe.

We still have flood headlines in place right now. Areas like Marion County and the Whitewater/Walnut Rivers have flood warnings at places like Towanda, Augusta and El Dorado. Those warnings continue through most of Saturday so we will have to keep an eye on those river levels. Remember, it takes just 6 inches of moving water to knock a person off their feet and 12 inches to float a small car. It’s never worth driving through flood water, turn around!

Saturday’s forecast will not be as soggy for the entire state. We will keep slight to moderate rain chances around, but it seems like MOST of the activity should stay across Southeast and parts of South Central KS.

This is where the best moisture availability remains. That broken front that helped spark storms is keeping us a little bit cooler out there today.

Expect afternoon highs to stick around the upper 70s for NW KS and lower to mid 80s for the rest of us. A few isolated storms across the state on Saturday, but it is nothing like Friday’s setup now that our atmosphere is a bit worked over. You should be able to get outside at times today no problem. We have a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm Saturday afternoon for Southeast and South Central Kansas.



Any storms that do move through southern KS will bring a high flood risk as the ground is pretty much fully saturated.



This rather active storm pattern sticks around for most of the upcoming week, mainly of the pop-up and scattered variety. Not a washout, but slight off and on storm chances are here through at least Thursday. Our temperatures will be MUCH cooler this week with low to mid 80s expected for most of the area.