Storm Track 3 Forecast: Active weather pattern means wet work week

It is a rainy day across the sunflower state. Mostly cloudy skies and showers are likely for most of us. Pockets of heavy rainfall are likely with a rumble of thunder and small hail. Most storms will stay under the severe threshold and result in a gloomy, wet day. This system slowly tracks east overnight, but showers will stick around for the morning commute tomorrow. We get a brief break from the rain on Tuesday afternoon, but the next system is right behind it. Rain is likely again Wednesday. More sunshine on Thursday as temperatures begin to warm. We can’t rule out more showers Friday into Saturday, but warmer and sunnier is expected by the end of the weekend.