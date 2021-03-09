Storm Track 3 Forecast: Active weather starts tomorrow through weekend

It has been another warm and windy day. Strong gusts are why Fire Weather Watches/Warnings and Wind Advisories will remain in place through tomorrow. Winds remain elevated as we await for our next storm system to roll through.

We will need to keep watching out for fast moving grass fires due to these gusty winds, warm temperatures and dry conditions. We could easily see gusts exceed 40 mph through tomorrow!

Strong southerly winds will bump temperatures to unseasonably warm levels tomorrow as a cold front is set to work through the state tomorrow evening.

Highs are expected to sit in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The southerly wind is also helping to build in moisture for southcentral and southeastern Kansas which will allow this part of our viewing area to better align for showers and storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of our area under a risk for severe weather near and southeast of the Turnpike. Areas to the west such as Medicine Lodge, Hutchinson and Salina could also see some of this activity if storms initiate farther to the west.

The area circled stands the highest chance of seeing strong to severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail. The timing will be Wednesday evening into the overnight hours and will wrap up before the Thursday morning commute.

As the cold front moves through, temperatures will fall behind the front, leading to a cooler temperature trend through the weekend. This boundary will hang around just south of the area to keep rain and storm chances ongoing this weekend.

Model guidance paints another potential for stronger storms Saturday, along and south of a line from Dodge City along US 400 to the Kansas/Missouri state line, before this system exits the region to the northeast.

Rain and snow chances in the western half of the state will carry us through Sunday before sunshine reappears next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman