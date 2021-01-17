Storm Track 3 Forecast: Active weather trend, but slim chance for rain

A few snow flurries this morning fell from the base of clouds, however most evaporated while still above the surface. This is weather event is called virga. We are in an active weather pattern that could spark up a shower or two, but because of the lack of moisture, rain or snow is not likely to reach the ground.

With the exception of a few flurries, we will stay dry and partly cloudy. Expect more sunshine than yesterday with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s again.

The wind will be a bit breezy about 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

If you are headed to Kansas City for the big game today, it will be a bit chillier. The high is 42, but temperatures will be chilly when the sun goes down. Prepare to bundle up for that last quarter.

This warmer trend continues until Monday when a cold front starts through the state, leaving us cooler in the low 40s on Tuesday.

Some clouds may squeeze out a sprinkle or two, but the more impressive moisture will go around the state.

We rebound quickly on Wednesday and Thursday until another front drops temperatures back down later in the week and brings better chances for a wintry system in the south on Friday.