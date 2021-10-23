Storm Track 3 Forecast: Active weekend ahead

We have an interesting setup for the day on Saturday. An area of low pressure positioned over the state will allow for warm air in parts of southern Kansas, and cooler air for northwest and north central Kansas.

I am expecting 60s and 70s north and west, with 80s and even potentially a few lower 90s across southern Kansas.

Those in south central and southeast Kansas will notice a big uptick in humidity as well.

This small sector of warm and moist air is where we will focus our attention for some storm development later on Saturday. It is good to note that most of Saturday stays dry, it is in the evening we will watch for some new development. This is going to be a slim window. Activity will be rather isolated but could pop up in the evening across south central Kansas before marching north/northeast.

All storm types are possible with any isolated activity Saturday night. Hail, damaging winds and even a tornado are all things to watch for. Stay weather aware if you have outdoor evening plans. The farther west you are, the lower your storm chances will be.

The SPC has a marginal risk painted for the eastern half of the state, with an elevated Slight risk position across northeast Kansas. This seems to be the best focus for storms Saturday night.

As the cold front of this large storm system moves through the state on Sunday, it could also spark a few more thunderstorms before lunch.

However, the best storm forcing should stay east of the KSN viewing area, with spots of southeast Kansas and most of Missouri under a higher enhanced risk.

After this storm system moves out, the rest of our forecast favors up and down temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the upcoming week. Signs are pointing to a relatively warm end to October.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears