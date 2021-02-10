Storm Track 3 Forecast: Adapting to the cold, Arctic blast arrives this weekend

Sunshine tried to make an appearance today. A few breaks of sunshine may try to break free Thursday, but clouds will dominate.

As our next system approaches, clouds will continue to increase as we wrap up the work week in anticipation of our next blast of Arctic air that will be brutal compared to what we have experienced thus far.

Today was our 4th consecutive day below 32 degrees and the bitterly cold temperatures only grow more frigid by the weekend.

Tonight will be cold. Overnight lows will be back into the single digits and lower 10s.

Any location that can manage to find a peek of sunshine Thursday may sit a little warmer, but for the vast majority of the state, it will be another day in the freezer by the afternoon.

Another surge of Arctic air arrives on Friday. Highs will be in the single digits from Friday through the weekend and potentially into Monday and Tuesday of next week. Overnight lows will be below zero. Wind chills are expected to be between -15° and -30°.

While a few flurries cannot be ruled out Thursday, better snow chances await us this weekend. On Friday snow will enter northwest Kansas first and then gradually work southeast through the state the remainder of the day, into the overnight and for part of Saturday.

Light to moderate accumulation is likely for some.

Another system Sunday into next Monday will offer up more snow with light to moderate accumulation. Travel will be impacted by snow covered roads late Friday throughout the weekend and into early Monday afternoon.

As for the bitter nature of this cold…it still looks like we should begin to shrug it off between February 20-23! You never want to wish time away, but this cannot come fast enough!

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman