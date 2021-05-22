Storm Track 3 Forecast: Additional rounds of storms possible through the weekend

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of northwestern Kansas into southwestern Nebraska until 11PM tonight.

While all severe threats cannot be ruled out, our primary concerns will be with large hail, quarter to lime size, and damaging 70 mph wind gusts. Multiple rounds of rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding concerns.

We will continue to keep a close eye on storms that sweep through eastern Colorado as this will bring the potential for strong to severe storms into Kansas tonight. Elsewhere across the state, scattered showers and thunderstorms have popped up with the heating of the day.

Western Kansas is highlighted by a Marginal Risk with a Slight Risk clipping far northwest Kansas near the Colorado state line into southwestern Nebraska.

A few showers and storms may be dodged across central into eastern Kansas this evening, but will remain of the garden variety.

After midnight, storms will lose energy and dissipate overnight, but lingering boundaries will focus additional rain and storm chances Sunday.

Temperatures tonight will dip back down into the 50s and 60s.

With the added cloud cover and rain chances, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 70s in most locations, though a few 80° readings will be possible Sunday afternoon.

Areas of mist and drizzle will develop Sunday morning before widespread showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon.

A Slight Risk is painted over a larger area of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska as the Marginal Risk has been extended into portions of central Kansas.

Once again, a few storms may reach severe thresholds capable of producing large hail and damaging wind gusts through Sunday evening.

A front pushes through northwestern Kansas Monday but will wash out before it has the chance to make it through most of the state.

This frontal boundary will be a focus for additional showers and storms throughout the day.

A Marginal Risk for an isolated severe storm or two has been highlighted across western and central Kansas.

Since that front does not make much progress, the heat and humidity will be lingering and temperatures will be warming through most of next week. Daytime highs look to rest into the 80s. We will hold onto daily chances for showers and storms. With each round, we will need to keep an eye on severe storm chances and will monitor each wave as it comes into closer view.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige