Some fog and mist started the day. We are left with overcast skies for the rest of this Monday. Southerly winds will ramp up our moisture intake ahead of the next potent system. This system will deepen over the Plains the next 24 hours. Monday looks damp due to areas of drizzle for about 2/3 of the state. Winds will increase and gust from 25-35 MPH.

We will see an increase in scattered showers Monday evening leading to stronger thunderstorms during the overnight and first thing Tuesday morning.

This system is strong enough to produce isolated severe gusts to 60 MPH and small hail. Portions of Kansas into Oklahoma are under a Slight Risk for a storm or two to make a run for severe thresholds.

This sweeps through quickly as temperatures drop Tuesday. Snow is likely to the northwest as the colder air crashes. Snowfall accumulations for our viewing area look to be around an inch or two. Just outside of our viewing area, snowfall totals will jump.

Winds will be gusty the remainder of the week in a cold northwesterly flow. This drops temps below average for this time of year. Dry conditions are expected after our early week storm system. Fire danger will be high in this gusty and dry stretch.

We have another stronger push of Arctic air next week. With a few systems traveling through, we could see a little snow leading up to Christmas. Something to watch as bitterly cold temperatures arrive for the holiday.

–Meteorologist Jack Boston