Storm Track 3 Forecast: Afternoon temperatures steadily warming into the weekend

Cooler air and plenty of sunshine settled in today along with lower humidity.

This allows the air to feel more comfortable if spending time outdoors this evening. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s overnight.

The relief from the heat does not last long. After a cooler start to the morning on Thursday, daytime highs will quickly make a return to the 90s by the afternoon.

High pressure continues to build through the end of the week.

This will allow for plenty of sunshine and a dry wrap up to the work week, but also an increase in temperatures into the weekend. By the end of the weekend into early next week, this area of high pressure will start to break down.

The northwestern part of the state will start to see the pattern changes as early as the second half of the weekend.

A front looks to approach the Sunflower State by the middle of next week which will allow for rain chances to return to the region as moisture pools ahead of the boundary.

Added cloud cover and chances for rain will bring temperatures closer to average for this time of year with daytime highs back into the mid 80s by the midweek.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige