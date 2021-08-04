Storm Track 3 Forecast: Air quality impacts from lingering smoke, rain chances return

The haze has not left our sky as the upper-level pattern continues to funnel in wildfire smoke from the northwestern part of the country.

This will continue to have an impact air quality today. Folks that have sensitive respiratory issues should still limit time spent outside.

We are starting to see the breakdown in our weather pattern out to the west. This is where an area of low pressure sits across Nebraska, but is providing a focus for scattered showers from eastern Colorado through the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles.

We have seen a few showers pop up across southwest Kansas throughout the morning, but more of this activity is expected to spread eastward and could impact parts of western Kansas today.

Severe weather is not expected, but isolated heavier downpours and some lightning will need to be monitored for any outdoor activities this afternoon and evening.

As a result of the rain and added cloud cover this afternoon, temperatures in western Kansas are only expected to make it into the 80s. More sunshine means a bit more heat farther to the east across central into eastern Kansas where daytime highs will rest into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We will see temperatures cool back down into the 50s and 60s overnight.

The disturbance that is sparking the rain today will continue to move into central Kansas overnight and may help to spark scattered showers and rumbles of thunder.

However, this system will not remain very organized. Central into eastern Kansas stands the best chance at finding any of these passing downpours by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Once this system clears Thursday, winds start to pick up and the heat makes a quick return as we wrap up the work week.

We will have another opportunity to find scattered downpours again Friday into Saturday.

Overall, we are headed into a more unsettled pattern through this weekend and into next week. This means isolated chances cannot be ruled out through the evening and overnights at times over the next several days. This will also be a pattern that favors continued heat and humidity in place through the middle of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige