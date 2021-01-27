Storm Track 3 Forecast: Another bitterly cold start before warmer temperatures make a return

Temperatures were brutal this morning. Our northwest counties experienced air temperatures below zero!

Clouds were more stubborn for places in central and eastern Kansas this afternoon as sunshine returned out west.

This cold finish to the day will put us back in the freezer again overnight. Lows dipping into the single digits where we have experienced more snow are again on the table with the teens elsewhere.

As winds turn back out of the south, relatively warmer air flowing over areas with snow on the ground will lead to the development of patchy freezing fog. If dense fog develops, slick spots on area roadways and bridges will be possible Thursday morning.

The winds will increase Thursday through the weekend. Gusts will be between 30 and 40 MPH. They will be a touch higher Saturday with gusts to 45 MPH.

We will recover to the 40s for highs Thursday and the 50s to end the work week. The far southwest corner just may have an isolated lower 70-degree temperature reading Friday afternoon.

The next system on deck comes in Saturday. Western Kansas may miss out on most of the moisture as locations in the central and eastern parts of the state will benefit the most. Temps will be warm enough that this should largely be in the form of rain. However, as colder air wraps around it, there may be a brief wintry mix or snow north of Wichita Saturday afternoon.

Weekend temperatures will be milder Saturday followed by a slight drop Sunday.

Next week offers up more 50s, although a system arriving Wednesday and Thursday will change our course. More rain is possible plus parts of the state could partake in more snow. As the system clears, we will have another shot of bitterly cold air to face.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman