Storm Track 3 Forecast: Another chance to find triple digit heat before temperatures cool into the weekend

Today triple digit heat took over the Sunflower State. Wichita officially reached the 100° threshold for the first time this year just ahead of 3PM. While no records were broken in Wichita, other cities across Kansas shattered daytime high temperature records today.

It will take some time for these temperatures to cool off through the evening, so any outdoor plans will be met with some toasty temperatures. Overnight, some relief works back in as temperatures dip back down into the 60s and 70s.

Early this evening, a few showers will sneak into the northwest corner, but it will not be much moisture to write home about today. Most of this activity will remain across northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska.

Friday’s high temperatures will be similar with the 90s and 100s taking over the afternoon. Remember to keep staying hydrated and taking those frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

The next wave of storms is anticipated ahead of a boundary Friday night. There will be a healthy complex of storms that will churn through the Kansas City Metro and may build back into northeastern Kansas before dawn Saturday with additional storms scattered along the front over northern and western Kansas.

Temperatures this weekend will all depend on where the boundary aligns. Behind the boundary, temperatures will be in the 80s and lower 90s. South of the boundary, including the Wichita Metro, we will bake. Relief in the temperature department returns as we start the upcoming week.

These changes in temperatures will also bring back some better chances for showers and thunderstorms each evening. By Saturday night, stronger storms will enter the picture to the northwest.

One or two may reach severe thresholds for hail and high winds. A Marginal Risk for severe storms has been highlighted for portions of northwestern Kansas and southwestern Nebraska.

It still looks like Wichita’s best chance for any rain will be Sunday night through Monday morning. Rain will not make another run for us until the end of next week. However, relief is on the way. Another front will arrive to drop us significantly early next week. Highs will be in the 80s by Monday before gradually turning hotter as next week progresses. Enjoy the break from the 90s while it lasts!

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman