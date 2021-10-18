Storm Track 3 Forecast: Another cold front into Kansas, rain options low

The next cold front on deck cruises this way! Winds are gusty ahead and behind it.

We will keep gusts between 25 and 35 MPH with locally higher gusts through sundown Monday. Due to a stronger southerly flow, temperatures overnight will be milder under plenty of stars.

Winds will lighten a touch through the overnight but ramp up again as the front enters Kansas Tuesday. Fire weather concerns are elevated to the southwest where a Fire Weather Watch and Fire Weather Warnings are in effect for Tuesday. Gusts anticipated again in the 25 to 35 MPH range with an isolated gust to 40 MPH possible.

There will be a noticeable difference for folks behind the front compared to being ahead of it. Temperatures in front of the front will warm through the 70s and 80s. Northwest Kansas will see their temperatures hit peak heating by afternoon before falling into the 50s early in the evening. Lows Wednesday morning will put areas to the west back into frost territory.

As for rain…it just does not look promising with this frontal push. Moisture really struggles to return. Trends look lower in our latest model runs of seeing a shower from central into eastern Kansas. We could use the moisture in parts of Kansas, but this front will not suffice.

Temperatures will drop Wednesday with highs in the 50s well to the north and 60s to the south over most of the state. The remainder of the work week will offer up sunshiny skies and mild temperatures that will be a fall delight. There is a system passing by early in the weekend that may trigger a few showers from southcentral into southeastern Kansas Saturday.

This storm system looks to come together to the east of our region. We will need to watch the positioning and timing. The slightest slowdown could bring more rain farther west in Kansas. Otherwise, temperatures will rebound over the weekend for a brief warming spell before another cold front knocks us back early next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman