A real fall cold front is rolling through Kansas today and will bring us a cool, even chilly day across the state. Highs will happen around lunchtime and then temperatures slowly trail off through the afternoon.

Winds stay steady out of the north from 10 to 25 mph through the afternoon.

A few sprinkles may occur during the early afternoon but little accumulation is expected.

The clouds will clear late in the day and winds drop to nearly calm after sunset. This will set us up for ideal cooling conditions across the state and will usher in the coldest night of the season so far. Freeze warnings are in effect for northwest Kansas tonight.

It won’t quite reach freezing in Wichita, but it will be cold enough for some frost to form tomorrow morning.

After this, we are in for a beautiful weekend with a crisp day on Saturday and a substantially warmer Sunday. Warmer, calm weather builds in before our next storm system and cooldown around the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of sprinkles and showers. Hi: 64 Wind: N 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 37 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 65 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 44 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 36 Mostly sunny, breezy.