We won’t catch a break from the heat anytime soon, as another day of upper 90s and triple digits is on the way.

Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for areas of northern Kansas where heat index values may exceed 110.

Most of the rest of Kansas is under a Heat Advisory through at least Friday evening.

A few storms will head toward far west Kansas tonight with a limited threat of damaging wind gusts.

These storms will collapse soon after crossing the state line. A few sprinkles and clouds will persist from these into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will be hot again, with more triple digits across much of Kansas.

A few storms will be possible in northern Kansas tomorrow, but these are not expected to move farther south than the I-70 corridor.

After that, we settle in for a hot weekend and even more heat next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 102 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 76 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 101 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 75 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 103 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.