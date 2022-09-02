Friday brings increased moisture and warmer temperatures. You can tell by just stepping outside that the humidity is back in place. Highs will range from the lower to mid 90s by the afternoon with winds out of the south.

Extra moisture will allow for a few storms to develop later in the afternoon. The area of focus is across northwest Kansas early on.

A cell or two could be on the stronger side as they drop a bit more south and east into the evening and early overnight before falling apart.

Unfortunately, the Wichita metro looks to stay just out of reach as of now. This will not ruin outdoor evening plans, but a few of our football games might have to take a quick trip inside to let a storm pass.

There is a Marginal Risk in place for a few severe storms. Hail and gusty winds are the main concern across western and north central Kansas. My instincts tell me northwest Kansas has the best chance for activity.

The upcoming holiday weekend will be pretty standard for early September! We are expecting a mostly dry stretch with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A random shower or storm is possible mainly in far southern Kansas by Saturday afternoon. Again, most stay dry so any trips to the lakes or pools look good for now.

The overall temperature trend is to stay near or just above average for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 64 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 89 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 62 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears