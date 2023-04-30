North winds continue to bring in cool air today. Despite abundant sunshine, we will remain below average with highs in the mid to upper 60s today.

Winds will be a bit strong especially over north-central Kansas, which also largely missed out on the moisture over the past week.

As a result, fire danger will be high in this part of the state and fire weather warnings are in effect for the afternoon and evening.

Lows tonight will be chilly as winds become calm and skies remain mostly clear, with low to mid 30s and the potential for some frost Monday morning. A Freeze Warning has been issued for north-central Kansas.

Monday will be a similarly mild, dry day for Kansas with north winds and highs in the 60s once again.

The cool air is in place because of a powerful area of low pressure to our east, which is keeping northerly flow in the upper levels over Kansas. A building ridge of high pressure will move overhead by midweek, promoting a warming trend that takes us back above normal to the low 80s later in the week. This ridge will also allow south winds to take over at the surface, which will increase the moisture content in our region.

Despite a blocking pattern keeping the high pressure overhead for a few days, we will see storm chances return to Kansas later in the week as instability builds and any subtle, weak disturbances that move through interact with it.

This will lead to at least some scattered storm activity around the area. Wind shear will not be especially strong which will limit the organization of the storms that do form, but the instability could support some strong to severe weather later in the week. The best chance for now appears to come on Thursday, but scattered storms will remain possible into the weekend.

4/30/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 67 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 38 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 69 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 58 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 75 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.