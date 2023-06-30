A boundary is draped across central Kansas, separating sweltering summer heat to the south from cooler, more agreeable air to the north.

Areas south of the boundary remain under the grip of upper level high pressure and will see highs nearing the triple digit mark again this afternoon. To the north, highs in the 70s and 80s.

The boundary will also serve as a focus for storms to develop today. A few storms may fire up in central Kansas along and near it during the late afternoon.

A more widspread and organized wave of storms then tracks in from Colorado tonight, moving across the state as a complex.

Some storms may be severe, with a Slight Risk in effect especially for western and northern Kansas.

The complex of storms tonight will push the boundary south and east, bringing much more comfortable air to Kansas for Saturday.

Some lingering storms will be possible Saturday afternoon but we start to dry out by Sunday. More off and on storm chances will be possible next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.