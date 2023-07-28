Another hot day in Kansas. Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through 9PM Saturday. These will likely be extended as the heat wave is not expected to break through early next week.

Highs today will be roasting and toasting with triple digits across much of Kansas, upper 90s for the northwest.

Later on this evening, a few storms will skirt areas along the Nebraska state line, generally staying north of I-70 as a very weak “cold” front sags into the area and dissipates. This may also manage to trigger a few showers closer to Wichita but chances of this remain slim.

A few of these storms might pulse up to severe levels, but the strongest storms should stay well north of Kansas.

Into the weekend, we keep it hot with triple digits expected every day through Wednesday as upper level high pressure sits overhead, allowing us to bake in that summer sun every day.

Toward the end of next week, a pattern shift may nudge the high pressure system back to the desert southwest, which would bring jet stream energy back to Kansas and may let us resume our less hot and more stormy pattern we’ve had most of the summer so far!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 101 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 103 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.