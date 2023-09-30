A breezy and warm morning is coming up for Kansas with some places not even managing to drop below the 70s before the sun comes up.

A quick warmup to the 90s ensues after sunrise, and we will keep this trend of unseasonable warmth going through the weekend.

High pressure in the upper levels is in control but it is shifting a little farther east as the weekend wears on, and as it does it will allow some showers and storms to sneak into western Kansas first.

A few showers and storms will develop in Colorado and move toward the state line this evening.

A few strong wind gusts up to 60 mph may be possible as well as some rumbles of thunder. This activity will fizzle out as it gets into Kansas and makes little eastward progress past the state line.

Lows tonight will be mild mainly in the 60s.

Tomorrow brings another warm day, maybe a few degrees less warm as the upper high shifts more east.

Another round of scattered showers out west tomorrow evening will mainly favor southwest Kansas.

As a large, strong storm system approaches from the west early this coming week, storm chances will begin to shift to the east and may begin to affect central Kansas by Tuesday.

With this storm system, a strong cold front will drop highs back below normal into the lower 70s and even some 60s out west by Wednesday and Thursday. This cooldown looks to last for a bit, with highs in the 60s and 70s into next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 93 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 65 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of rain showers.

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, breezy.