The steam bath continues today as we keep high humidity and turn the temperatures up to the 90s once again.

It will be a bit cooler than yesterday, and heat index values will be a bit lower but still dangerous for extended outdoor activity. Remember to stay hydrated!

Storms will be likely out west later today and may try to make a run at Wichita. The air is juicy and very unstable, so any storms that form will quickly become severe.

A Slight Risk is in effect for western Kansas this evening. All hazards will be possible but the main concern is damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Storms may make a run at Wichita later tonight, but the threat of storms farther east is more conditional and depends on how strong and persistent storms out west can become.

Tomorrow will be another hot day but temperatures come down slightly.

More storms are possible tomorrow, with better chances of seeing rain in Wichita especially during the evening. Some severe weather will also be possible.

Cooler temperatures and continued low rain chances persist into the coming weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: SE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: N/S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 76 Partly cloudy.