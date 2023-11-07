Many locations will return to the fog overnight as we await a cold front to enter the picture midweek. Winds will be light and as temps fall tonight, the air will become saturated producing locally dense fog.

Please use caution into Wednesday morning with the uptick of deer on the move and the potential for reduced visibility. Thickest fog expected in central and eastern Kansas.

Winds will kick up with the frontal passage Wednesday. Once this occurs, the lower levels of the atmosphere will see improvements in visibility.

Clouds may be stubborn to break until Wednesday evening. Temps will drop and feel more like fall as this front crosses our path.

Moisture is meager but a few sprinkles will be possible in the northwest.

Much of this rain slides south in eastern Colorado before a system gels to the south of us. Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas are in the line-up for rain. This system pulls away from us Thursday into Friday without much impact. Slightest twitch south will take any attendant clouds near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line with it late this week.

Temps will fall to the 50s for highs Thursday. We recover a few more degrees early this weekend with a jump Sunday. There is a weak system that may try to produce a few showers north of I-70 late Saturday, but I am not hopeful for much moisture.

Early next week, temperatures will climb and much of the area will stay seasonable to just above the norm in the 60s. Continued dry conditions will plague our area. There is a front that flirts with northern Kansas midweek, but struggles to track across the remainder of the state for any noticeable cooldown.

Models still pinpointing a pattern change shortly after the middle of the month. A trough or huge area of low pressure builds into the Great Lakes region and points East of Kansas. This may be enough to drop our overnights, especially north and east, below freezing. Looks cold, but once again, missing the moisture connection and keeping us dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lo: 48 Wind: SE/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Areas of AM fog. Hi: 70 Wind: NW/N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 41 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 64 Lo: 37 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman