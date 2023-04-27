One system down, now comes another this evening through Friday. A clipper system, or a fast-moving system, from the northwest will dive south into our region.

A few showers and random rumbles will appear to the northwest first this evening, but a few storms might try to reach severe thresholds in southwestern Nebraska.

This activity blossoms into scattered showers and a few claps of thunder Friday.

With the wind shift, temps will struggle to warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday afternoon.

Showers may hang on longer in south-central to southeastern Kansas tomorrow which may boost rainfall totals in these spots, where some localized areas may pick up an additional 0.5″ to 1″. Western and Northern Kansas will see showers move out quicker and amounts will be lighter there on the order of 0.1″ to 0.25″.

A beautiful weekend is on tap after the rain moves out Friday evening. With clouds from time to time and light winds for Kansas standards, temps warm to the upper 60s and lower 70s. The heat beefs up slightly early next week with widespread 70s.

A few sprinkles and showers are possible southwest next Monday night. Otherwise, we will need to wait for more active weather to return by the end of next week.

The atmosphere will grow more unstable so we will need to watch for any stronger storms to form by the end of next week into the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 46 Wind: NE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 59 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 41 Wind: N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 43 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Wed: Hi: 76 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 77 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman