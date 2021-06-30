Storm Track 3 Forecast: Another round of rain overnight, drier days by the holiday weekend

We have seen another high dose of rainfall over the last 24 hours. This has led to flooding in Barber, Butler and Lyon counties. Portions of Barber County received many reports of 5″ and 6″ of rain around Kiowa since the overnight! Heavy rain also fell over western Harper County.

The rain we had this morning gave way to spotty showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

The Areal Flood Watch for the Wichita area has been extended through Thursday. Due to the concentrated nature of the rain received over the last 24 hours and more rain on the way, additional road closures for low-lying areas are possible.

We will see an uptick in shower and thunderstorm development overnight along the boundary that has triggered rain for days.

Heavy rainfall will be possible from western Kansas extending into southern Kansas, near and south of Wichita, through Thursday afternoon.

By Friday, the boundary will shift farther south and keep our southwest corner unsettled with more showers and thunderstorms. With more sunshine, we will see a bump in afternoon high temperatures.

The holiday weekend will be pleasant with highs below average. The humidity will not be bad either! We do have chances for storms out west near the Kansas/Colorado state line Saturday and Sunday evenings.

The axis for unsettled weather will shift east and affect the remainder of the state Tuesday into next Tuesday night. The heat looks to build back from west to east late next week, turning our temps above average in the 90s and triple digits.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman