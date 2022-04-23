Our active pattern continues today as the winds and the fire threat remain high into early evening. We also have another chance at seeing strong to severe thunderstorms develop into this evening. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Tornado Watch have been issued for portions of the area until midnight.

Winds remain gusty out ahead of the cold front that continues to roll through the state. Wind Advisories remain in effect through 7PM as wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH remain possible. This will also lead to heightened fire concerns behind the front where the air is a bit drier. Fire Weather Warnings remain in place until 9PM. Any fire that sparks could quickly become out of control.

A Slight Risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms remains in place for portions of central into eastern Kansas. The main area to watch into this evening will be locations primarily along and east of the Turnpike.

The timing looks to start after 5PM and linger into tonight. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado will be possible. Once this cold front clears the region late tonight, sunshine makes a return to wrap up the weekend and start the upcoming work week.

Temperatures return closer to average Sunday and will stay spring-like Monday and Tuesday before another warming trend takes over for the second half of the week.

It looks like there will be another breakdown of our weather pattern Thursday and Friday of next week. Storms will be possible once again and may need to be monitored for a severe potential late in the week. We still have plenty of time to monitor the details of that storm system in the days to come.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 48 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 70 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 42 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 75 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Meteorologist Erika Paige