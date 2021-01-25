Storm Track 3 Forecast: Another round of snow before a warmup

The system of snow, freezing rain, and ice has created for slick conditions this morning as we kick off the work week. Temperatures have already reached their peak for today. We barely got into the 30s for some out west. Others stayed above freezing all day and only got rain. For those who got snow, the accumulation totals are higher to the north. With the exception of a sporadic flurry or sprinkle, this system is moving out from south to north. Overnight lows will dip into the teens and 20s. Temperatures will once again be cold for tomorrow and only reach the 20s and low 30s. This means that the next system on Tuesday and into Wednesday will be primarily snow. The sunshine comes out on Thursday and Friday and temperatures warm back to the 50s through the weekend.