Storm Track 3 Forecast: Another round of snow before a warmup

Rain, ice, and snow will be likely today as our latest storm system ramps up. Wichita will mainly experience a cold rain but to the north and west of Wichita is where there will be snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The corridor of ice will be a narrow one and currently stretches from Southwest to Central Kansas.

Winter weather alerts will be in effect into tonight. The possibility of snow up to 6" to 12" will be to the north. Snow accumulations will be lighter farther south. Drivers will need to keep in mind that roads won't only be snowpacked but could be icy too.