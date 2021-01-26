Storm Track 3 Forecast: Another round of snow before sun, warmer temps return

Our early week system has pretty much wrapped up with the exception of a few leftover light snow showers skimming some of our northern counties. But another system will quickly move in and new winter weather alerts have been issued that will be in effect over the next 24 hours.

Even though the weather won’t be as active this morning, areas that received snow and ice should still allow some extra time for the morning commute. Everyone will want to bundle up too with temps starting in the single digits to 20s.

Clouds will hold strong and keep us cold today. The next system will move in from the west early in the day. The chance of snow showers will increase to the west. Central Kansas won’t see any snowflakes until late in the day, closer to sundown for Wichita.

Light snow will track west to east during the night. Western Kansas will start to dry out after midnight and Central Kansas will see snow wrap up by mid morning. Fresh snow, northerly flow, and mostly cloudy skies to start the day will make for a frigid morning.

There will be a general swath of an inch or two. Should we see some embedded heavier snow showers there could be some isolated totals up to 3″. While amounts and travel impacts should stay at a minimum it’s important that we stay weather aware through Wednesday morning.

Clouds will break and some sun returns through Wednesday but we won’t be able to shake the chill. Stronger southerly winds and bright skies Thursday will help us begin a nice warming trend.

We’ll improve to the 50s by Friday and continue this warmer trend into early next week. Another quick moving system could bring some rain showers Saturday but the day won’t be a washout. The best chance will be in Central Kansas.