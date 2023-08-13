Showers and storms leftover from last night will continue pushing east and will be clearing out early this morning.

The sun comes out and starts us warming up again, but there will be a bit more cloud cover out there today that may help to prevent us from seeing temps as warm as they were yesterday.

Plenty of humidity is still hanging around. As a cold front enters Kansas from the north later today, this will spark another round of storms across the area.

These storms will begin close to I-70 and move southeast. Storms will be capable of all hazards, with some tornado threat from any cells that manage to remain isolated. If a solid line of storms forms, then the main hazard will be damaging wind gusts.

Storms move toward the Wichita metro toward sunset.

Overnight, some lingering storm activity will be possible but most rain will be south of us by sunrise tomorrow. Behind the storms, a steady north wind will take over.

Lows tomorrow morning will be substantially cooler, in the 50s and 60s.

The north winds bring much drier and cooler air, with comfortable highs for Monday and noticeably less humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny.

We start warming up soon and temps get back to the 90s by midweek. The cold front will have a lasting impact in that it kicks the humidity out and keeps it out for some time. Upper level high pressure will shift overhead by week’s end, and that will keep us dry and sunny for the week ahead.

Summer heat will be back in place by next weekend, with highs pushing toward the triple digits.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 59 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 98 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.