Same story, just a different day. With a boundary floating around to the north and another disturbance on deck, more storms are firing into the overnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 PM.

A Slight Risk is positioned for areas out west and up north where large hail and damaging winds take top billing. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

We may see some of the healthiest rainfall accumulations for our southwest counties where it is greatly needed. Depending on where storms form and track, 1”-3” of new rainfall is possible, into Wednesday morning.

Storms cluster together into a complex of heavy rain and thunder sliding into central and eastern Kansas Monday night.

Tuesday morning, this wave will come to a close but not for a few hours after sunrise.

Clouds break up Tuesday revealing a decent day before the next disturbance walks into town. This wave triggers storms farther north and west that will ultimately become another complex of heavy rain and thunder for areas farther east into Tuesday night.

A large amount of real estate is under a Slight Risk for hail, gusty winds and a tornado or two with an Enhanced Risk to the north where numerous severe storms are possible Tuesday. Flooding will need to be monitored due to heavy rainfall hitting the same spots over and over again.

Wednesday and most of Thursday look quiet with more sunshine. Highs this week due to the rainy obstacles we will face provide us with afternoon temps primarily in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There will be another complex of heavy rain and thunder sweeping through Thursday night into Friday morning before we see a drop in storms over the weekend with highs staying in the 80s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman