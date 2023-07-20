Starting out our morning humid, we will see temperatures warming up into the upper 80s to low 90s across much of Kansas today.

Storms will form over Colorado this afternoon and make their way east and south into Kansas in the evening.

An Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms is in effect for southwest Kansas where storms will pose a significant threat of damaging wind gusts over 70 mph, with large hail and a few isolated tornadoes possible.

Storms will mainly scrape by to the west of Wichita but we may get clipped here later tonight with lingering showers into early Friday.

Cooler weather for Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Enjoy that while it’s here, because we’ll be right back to summer heat next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: NE/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.