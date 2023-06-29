The heat stays cranked up this afternoon as temperatures soar into the triple digits in Wichita. It will be a bit cooler in northwest Kansas where more cloudcover is expected.

Storm chances stay low until the late afternoon as another round of storms moves in from Colorado. Storm chances will be highest in western Kansas.

Some of these storms will be severe, mainly capable of large hail and damaging winds but a tornado or two is not completely out of the question.

Upper level high pressure will relax its grip on Kansas into the weekend, which will allow us to cool down closer to normal and also keeps storm chances going. A better opportunity to see storms in Wichita comes up tomorrow and into Saturday.

Next week looks a bit more seasonable with highs in the lower 90s and off and on storm chances.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 103 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 76 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: S/W 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.