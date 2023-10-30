Colder than average temperatures start the workweek, but it is not how we will end it. A warm-up on the way by the middle of this week will offer up temps closer to the norm.

Overnight we all head back into the freezer. Another night of subfreezing temperatures expected across Kansas.

There will be another reinforcing shot of cold air coming down the pipeline into Halloween. This comes through dry, but keeps temperatures on Halloween cold.

Trick-or-treating temperatures will be chilly in the 30s across the state in the early evening.

High pressure then shifts east Wednesday allowing warming winds to take over the region. We will see a pleasant jump in afternoon highs with some parts of the west returning to the 60s.

Warmer temperatures will keep streaming our direction the rest do the week and over the weekend. Some temps in the west are back in the 70s by Friday with the 60s staying put for highs in the east.

No rain expected for the next 7 days. The active zone for any moisture tracks to our north outside of our region. Next opportunity for any moisture looks to hold off until the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 42 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 22 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 33 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman