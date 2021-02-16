Storm Track 3 Forecast: Another snowy wave moves in late Tuesday

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect through this morning. Wind chills will be similar to what we woke up to to start the work week, between -20 and -40.

The bitter cold will remain in place today. This will also keep roads that are partially and fully snow covered hazardous.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day, signaling another system that will soon move in. But most of us should at least be able to start the day with fair skies and a nice sunrise.

Late in the afternoon our next wave of snow will begin to show up on Storm Tracker Radar to the south. First impacting our Oklahoma counties and the state line before moving into Central and Eastern Kansas. These areas are more likely to see snow after sundown.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued due to the potential for accumulating snow. Up to 1″ to 3″ will be possible to the south and east of the Kansas Turnpike. Kay county (OK) is under a Winter Storm Warning where snow totals will be closer to the higher end of the spectrum.

While South Central and Eastern Kansas will need to be ready for another slick commute early Wednesday, the rest of our zones will stay pretty dry. Snow should begin to wrap up after sunrise.

A few cloud breaks will be possible the rest of the day but it’ll take some time for us to clear out. Highs will rebound into the teens mid week but it’ll still be bitter. The slow crawl out of the deep freeze continues through the second half of the week.

We’ll wrap up the work week with bright skies and most of our temps getting above freezing. Highs in the 40s, 50s, and possibly even low 60s will follow. There’s a disturbance that will move through over the weekend and bring some moisture in the form of rain and rain/snow, but so far this isn’t looking all that significant. Still something to keep an eye on though.